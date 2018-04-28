Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Atlanta adds in sixth round
The Falcons selected Oluokun in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 200th overall.
Oluokun (6-foot-2, 229 pounds) played linebacker at Yale, but the Falcons seem to envision him as a safety. He has the frame and athleticism to play either position, as Oluokon's pro day numbers (4.48-second 40, 37-inch vertical) was one of the more memorable ones among late-round players this year.
