Oluokun was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 2018 sixth-round pick has gained full clearance after spending just four days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's on track to start at outside linebacker for Atlanta when the 2020 season kicks off.
