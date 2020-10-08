Oluokun (oblique) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
This is good news for the Yale product, as he was back in full practice status after he was limited in Wednesday's session. Now that Oluokun appears fully healthy, he'll assume his usual starting role as one of the team's outside linebackers.
