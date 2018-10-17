Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Becoming more integral to defense
Oluokun is listed as the Falcons starting middle linebacker on the team's official depth chart for an upcoming Week 7 game against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rookie sixth rounder saw an increase in his playing time after Deion Jones (foot) went down with an injury during the season opener, but even more so over the past two weeks. Oluokun picked up his first career start Week 5 against the Steelers, and played a career-high 60.6 percent of the defensive snaps in a Week 6 win over Tampa Bay. In total, the former Yale Bulldog has averaged 36.5 defensive plays per game over the Falcons' past two outings, compared to 15.3 plays per game in the team's first four. He will be tasked with trying to slow down Saquon Barkley, a player who averages 135 scrimmage yards per game, with potential to be an absolute matchup nightmare against a Falcons defense that has surrendered 51 running back receptions thus far in 2018, nine more than any other team.
