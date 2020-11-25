Oluokun (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Oluokun dealt with a knee injury earlier this season but avoided missing time. His ability to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, is encouraging, although it's worth keeping an eye on his status. The third-year linebacker is a vital member of an otherwise putrid defense, as he's piled up 69 tackles, a sack, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles through nine games.