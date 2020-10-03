Oluokun (hamstring) will play in Monday's game versus the Packers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Oluokun was a limited practice participant all week, but he's made enough progress to suit up in Monday's game. The Yale product has recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) and three forced fumbles over just 64 defensive snaps this season, and he's expected to start at outside linebacker Monday.
More News
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Restricted in practice•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Out against Bears•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Out Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Shouldn't be out long•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Questionable to return•