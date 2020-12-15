Oluokun collected 10 tackles and a sack during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.
The Yale product has generated seven QB hits and three sacks in his past five games after failing to reach the quarterback a single time over the first eight weeks of 2020. His tackle totals remain impressive game-to-game, as Oluokun has posted double-digit tackles in consecutive contests, notching four such performances on the entire year. The 25-year-old's 97 tackles and four forced fumbles represent team highs as the Falcons prepare for a Week 15 matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
