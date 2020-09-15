Oluokun collected six total tackles and an onside kick recovery during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

Oluokun and Younghoe Koo have a magical special-teams rapport working, as the two have collectively accounted for three onside kick recoveries since Week 13 of last season. The third-year linebacker made his presence felt on the defensive side as well Sunday, collecting six-plus tackles for the second time over his past three regular-season appearances. Oluokun was pivotal in helping contain Seattle's potent rushing attack to just 84 rushing yards, and Week 2 presents another formidable opponent, as Atlanta travels to Dallas to take on Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys.