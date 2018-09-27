Oluokun (ankle) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The sixth-round pick from Yale has been a pleasant surprise for Atlanta, establishing himself as a special teams stud during training camp and stepping up as a replacement for Deion Jones (foot) when he was placed on injured reserve following a Week 1 injury. Oluokun played a season-high 19 defensive snaps (24.1 percent) in Week 3, but was removed from the game momentarily to be evaluated for an ankle injury. Oluokun was able to return to action after a brief visit with the medical staff, but the Falcons want to ensure his ankle has stabilized before returning him to practice as a full participant.

More News
Our Latest Stories