Oluokun tallied four solo tackles during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.

The second-year linebacker out of Yale not only finished fourth on his team in tackles, but he also played a key role in each of Atlanta's onside kick recoveries during a furious fourth-quarter rally. Oluokun recovered Younghoe Koo's first onside kick that was offset by a Russell Gage offside penalty, then recovered Koo's second attempt the ensuing play, and 90 seconds later deflected Koo's third onside kick attempt off of Michael Thomas and into the awaiting arms of teammate Kemal Ishmael. He has appeared in every game thus far this season with one start, 34 tackles and one tackle for loss heading into a Week 14 matchup against NFC South rival Carolina.

