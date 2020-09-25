Oluokun (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Oluokun logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, so he could miss the first game of his NFL career. The third-year pro exited early in Week 2 after logging 18 defensive snaps, six tackles and three forced fumbles, but he'll likely handle a full workload if he's healthy. If he's forced to sit out, however, expect LaRoy Reynolds to start at outside linebacker.