Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Drawing praise from head coach
Head coach Dan Quinn tabbed Oluokun as a "sure tackler" before Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Oluokun has been a pleasant surprise in an otherwise turbulent 2018 for the Falcons defense. A sixth-round pick in April's draft, the Yale product has logged three consecutive starts (one all year prior), and is on pace for over 90 tackles despite fielding just 49.7 percent of the defensive snaps this season. On Sunday, he and the Atlanta front seven will try to prevent a red hot Gus Edwards from exceeding 100 rushing yards for the third straight game.
