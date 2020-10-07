Oluokun recorded eight tackles (five solo) across 61 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Packers.
Oluokun was questionable heading into the contest as he was dealing with a hamstring injury, but he didn't appear to be slowed down during the game. He tied for the team-lead in tackles and played in 97 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Cleared for Monday•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Restricted in practice•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Out against Bears•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Out Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Shouldn't be out long•