Oluokun had six total tackles during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.

The rookie Ivy Leaguer is rounding into form as the Falcons near the midway point of the regular season, with 21 combined tackles over the past three weeks (fielding over 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of those games). Oluokun's involvement in the rotation is sure not to dissipate completely should Deion Jones (foot) prove healthy enough to return off the injured reserve in mid-November, but he's probable to see a substantial reduction in playing time once Atlanta get its Pro Bowl middle linebacker back in the lineup. Following a Week 8 bye, Oluokun figures to get plenty of reps when the Falcons return to the field Nov. 4 against the Redskins' top-15 rush offense (119 yards per game).

