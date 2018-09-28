Oluokun (ankle) was cleared to participate in practice Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Oluokun has carved out a rotational role for himself on the Falcons' defense with Deion Jones (foot) inactive until early November while recovering from a Week 1 injury. The former Yale Bulldog has been on the field for at least 22 percent of Atlanta's defensive plays over each of the past two weeks after seeing just 5.5 percent of the snaps in the season opener against Philadelphia. He remains an unproven IDP commodity with no more than four tackles in any of his three career games, while his value this week in particular may be hampered by the Bengals' playing style. Cincinnati has elected to attack opponents through the air, logging the 10th-most pass attempts thus far in 2018 while ranking 30th in carries -- thus potentially curtailing the number of tackle opportunities for Oluokun in Week 4.