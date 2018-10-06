Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Gearing up for Week 5
Oluokun (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie sixth-rounder followed the same pattern as last week, practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday. Oluokun has seen his defensive snap share increase from 5.6 percent in Week 1 to 22.4, 24.1 and 31.5 percent over the ensuing three weeks with Deion Jones (foot) going on injured reserve after the opener. Atlanta has remained steady against the run with Oluokun becoming a more instrumental role player, but the linebackers have struggled in coverage with an elite pass defender like Jones out of the lineup. Philadelphia tight ends and backs combined for 10 catches and 74 receiving yards in Week 1, compared to an average of 17.6 catches for 143 yards in three games since with Jones inactive.
