Oluokun collected five total tackles, including a half tackle for loss during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.
Oluokun was able to chase Teddy Bridgewater to the edge and usher him out of bounds to force a turnover of downs at the 4:01 mark of the second quarter. On Carolina's opening offensive drive of the second half, Oluokun also teamed with Grady Jarrett to bring down Mike Davis for a one-yard loss on another fourth-down try. The Yale product has been one of the breakouts of Atlanta's defense this year, ascending into a starting role with the offseason departure of De'Vondre Campbell to Arizona. So far Oluokun is the team's leading tackler (54) through eight weeks of play.
