Oluokun has received some reps at fullback this week for the Falcons, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It's evident that Atlanta remains skeptical of Ricky Ortiz becoming the unabated starting fullback, as the team has cycled in a number of players to compete for the role since letting Derrick Coleman walk in free agency -- from undrafted rookie Luke McNitt to fourth-year man Jalston Fowler. Oluokun has carved out a special teams role for himself with steady play on kickoff coverage, but he remains open-minded to the opportunity for an audition at fullback. "If they feel like they need me there or need me to do something else, it's me getting on the field," Oluokun said Tuesday. "I just go out there and do what they tell me to do." The Falcons were a bottom-10 team in red zone offense last year, so the search continues for a serviceable fullback who can help the team punch in a few more goal-to go rush attempts in 2018.