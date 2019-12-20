Play

Oluokun (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.

Oluokun never put in a full practice this week, but the shoulder issue won't end up impacting his status for this weekend. The 24-year-old work serve in his typical role as a rotational linebacker against the Jaguars.

More News

