Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Good to go Sunday
Oluokun (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
Oluokun never put in a full practice this week, but the shoulder issue won't end up impacting his status for this weekend. The 24-year-old work serve in his typical role as a rotational linebacker against the Jaguars.
