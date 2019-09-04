Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Good to go
Oloukun (oblique) is absent from Atlanta's injury report Wednesday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Oloukun appears on track to suit up unrestricted Week 1 and should play a starting role in Atlanta's defense. The 2018 sixth-round pick missed much of the preseason due to an oblique strain, but he managed to suit up for the Falcons' final exhibition game against the Jaguars. Oloukun projects to be one of the focal contributors in Atlanta's 4-3 defense this season.
