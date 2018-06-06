Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Impressing on special teams

Oluokun was pointed out by special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong as a player who he's excited about heading into training camp, saying Wednesday that the rookie has yet to make a mistake in practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Praise from long-time special teams coach Keith Armstrong bodes well for Oluokun's bid to make the Falcons' opening day roster. The 215-pound rookie may transition to a backup safety role in the NFL after playing linebacker at Yale, but his best chance at making the club will hinge on continued success on special teams during the preseason. Atlanta surrendered a league-high 26.2 yards per kick return last season, but the addition of Oluokun along with recent signees Justin Bethel and Russell Gage provides reason to expect improvement on kickoff coverage in 2018.