Oluokun logged four tackles, one sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 43-6 win against Las Vegas.
The third-year linebacker from Yale continues his 2020 Pro Bowl bid, as he currently finds himself tied with Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett and Marlon Humphrey at an NFL-high four forced fumbles. With two sacks and five QB hits over his past three appearances, Oluokun is beginning to make his presence more noticeable in the pass-rush department as well. He was unable to notch a single QB hit or sack in seven appearances between Weeks 1 and 8. Oluokun's 74 combined tackles constitute a team high heading into the Falcons' Week 13 matchup against New Orleans.
