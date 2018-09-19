Oluokun is listed as the Falcons' starting weakside linebacker for Sunday's home game against New Orleans, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This time last year, the rookie linebacker was breaking down film on Cornell in preparation for an Ivy League showdown. This week Oluokun is preparing to go up against a Saints offense that boasts the NFL's third all-time leading passer, the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and a wide receiver on pace for 224 receptions. With the injury to Deion Jones (foot), the sixth-round pick has been thrust into the starting lineup -- he recorded four tackles on 33 combined defensive and special teams snaps Sunday in a win over Carolina.