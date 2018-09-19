Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Inserted into starting lineup
Oluokun is listed as the Falcons' starting weakside linebacker for Sunday's home game against New Orleans, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This time last year, the rookie linebacker was breaking down film on Cornell in preparation for an Ivy League showdown. This week Oluokun is preparing to go up against a Saints offense that boasts the NFL's third all-time leading passer, the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and a wide receiver on pace for 224 receptions. With the injury to Deion Jones (foot), the sixth-round pick has been thrust into the starting lineup -- he recorded four tackles on 33 combined defensive and special teams snaps Sunday in a win over Carolina.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...