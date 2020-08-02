Oluokun has been placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons' starting outside linebacker certainly did not have a positive COVID-19 test on his wish list, but unfortunately his 25th birthday has been saddled with disappointing news. Oluokun becomes the sixth Atlanta player to test positive for COVID-19 since in-person player screenings commenced Monday, and he joins Tyeler Davison as the team's only two defensive starters to be sidelined with the virus thus far.