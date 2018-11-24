Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Leads defense in tackles
Oluokun had 10 tackles (five solo) in Thursday's loss to the Saints.
Oluokun continues to find himself around the ball as he has been the Falcons' first- or second-leading tackler for five of the last six games. The 23-year-old has started the last three games and though Deion Jones could see his first action since Week 1 next week, Jones continues to nurse the foot injury that's sidelined him all season.
