Oluokun had 10 tackles (five solo) in Thursday's loss to the Saints.

Oluokun continues to find himself around the ball as he has been the Falcons' first- or second-leading tackler for five of the last six games. The 23-year-old has started the last three games and though Deion Jones could see his first action since Week 1 next week, Jones continues to nurse the foot injury that's sidelined him all season.

