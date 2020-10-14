Oluokun (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Oluokun has been a regular on the Falcons' injury report this season, as he's dealt with hamstring and oblique injuries. This appears to be a new issue, but it's good news that he's still on the field ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings. It'd be a major hit if he was forced to miss any time, as the third-year linebacker has piled up 34 tackles and three forced fumbles over four games.