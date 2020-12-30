Oluokon (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Oluokon has been arguably Atlanta's best player on defense over the last four weeks, collecting 36 tackles and an interception. He'll hope to shed this ankle injury in time to suit up for Sunday's season finale against Tampa Bay in hopes of ending his breakout third NFL season on a high note.
