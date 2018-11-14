Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Logs second career start
Oluokun collected three tackles during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.
Oluokun paced all Falcons linebackers with 45 defensive snaps, recording his second start over the past five games during Sunday's loss to Cleveland. From the Ivy League, to a sixth-round draft choice and eventual fill-in for the Deion Jones (foot), Oluokun has played 44 percent of the defensive snaps thus far in 2018. With Jones eligible to suit up Sunday against Dallas upon his recent return from the injured reserve, Oluokun is liable to see a reduction in his workload, though he's carved out at least 20-25 defensive snaps per game for himself as a result of steady play in substitute duties.
