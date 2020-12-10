Oluokun (neck) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Oluokun is coming off one of his best games of the season, seeing 100 percent of the defensive snaps, and racking up 13 tackles (eight solo). It's too early to panic over his chances to play in Week 14 against the Chargers, but expect his practice availability the rest of the week to paint a better picture. If Oluokun is forced to miss game action, Edmond Robinson would likely step into a major role at outside linebacker.