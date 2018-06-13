Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Misses practice Wednesday
Oluokun (toe) was inactive for minicamp Wednesday with what head coach Dan Quinn described as a toe injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The sixth-round selection from Yale has been extremely impressive on special teams coverage to this point, but was sidelined with injury during the second session of Falcons minicamp. Oluokun received a medical redshirt in 2015, but was for the most part very durable in his Ivy League career, playing in 39 of the Bulldogs' 40 games during 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...