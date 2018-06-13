Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Misses practice Wednesday

Oluokun (toe) was inactive for minicamp Wednesday with what head coach Dan Quinn described as a toe injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The sixth-round selection from Yale has been extremely impressive on special teams coverage to this point, but was sidelined with injury during the second session of Falcons minicamp. Oluokun received a medical redshirt in 2015, but was for the most part very durable in his Ivy League career, playing in 39 of the Bulldogs' 40 games during 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.