Oluokun (oblique) sat out Thursday's preseason game against Washington.

The second-year linebacker has been unable to return to preseason action since popping up on the injury report with an oblique strain shortly after the Hall of Fame Game. Oluokun was a bright spot in a mostly bleak 2018 campaign for the Falcons defense, transforming from sixth-round draft choice to a starter for six out of eight games to wrap up the year.

