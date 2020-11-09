Oluokun tallied 10 total tackles, one pass deflection and a sack during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos.
Deion Jones (six tackles) was the only Falcon with more than half of Oluokun's tackle total, though the Yale product also made his presence felt in rushing the passer. Oluokun logged three additional QB hits on top of his second-quarter sack Sunday, after he had failed to notch a single mark in either category through his first seven appearances of 2020. The 25-year-old is liable to continue posting occasional sack numbers, as his 31 blitzes so far this season are more than he had over his first 32 career appearances combined between 2018 and 2019 (25).
