Oluokun registered six solo tackles and one assisted tackle during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.

After a slow start, Oluokun has 15 tackles over his last two games, giving him 30 on the season. The sophomore linebacker is still without a sack or takeaway in 26 career games, making Oluokun a risky play in fantasy most weeks.

