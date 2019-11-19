Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Notches seven tackles
Oluokun registered six solo tackles and one assisted tackle during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
After a slow start, Oluokun has 15 tackles over his last two games, giving him 30 on the season. The sophomore linebacker is still without a sack or takeaway in 26 career games, making Oluokun a risky play in fantasy most weeks.
