Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Numbers diminish in 2019
Oluokun accumulated 56 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble across 16 appearances for the Falcons this season.
The second-year linebacker out of Yale was afforded far less playing time in 2019 compared to 2018, as he never exceeded 55 percent of the defensive snaps in any game and only started three times after last year collecting seven starts as Deion Jones missed 10 weeks with a broken foot. Oluokun saw his tackles count decrease by 35 between 2018 and 2019, and he failed to produce a single QB hit after collecting two as a rookie. Though his defensive contributions waned somewhat, Oluokun played a key late-game role for the Falcons during Week 13, scooping up one onside kick and assisting in another onside recovery to keep Atlanta alive in an eventual 26-18 defeat to New Orleans.
