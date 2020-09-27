Oluokun (hamstring) has been listed among Atlanta's inactive players for Sunday's showdown with the Bears.

The 25-year-old linebacker made an incredible impact in the early going against Dallas last week, forcing three fumbles on 18 defensive snaps. Oluokun was forced to exit the game due to cramping, but limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday provided optimism that he may be able to play against Chicago. With this update on his status, the Falcons are left thin at linebacker, and will now have to rely on fourth-round rookie Mykal Walker in a more integral role.