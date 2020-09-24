Oluokun (hamstring) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Yale product has been impactful in the early going of his third pro campaign, recording six tackles and an onside kick recovery in the season opener against Seattle, as well as six tackles and an incredible three forced fumbles (on 18 defensive snaps) against the Cowboys on Sunday. Oluokun dealt with cramps as Week 2 wore along and had to be removed from the contest, but coach Dan Quinn has since said that he does not expect the 25-year-old to be out for an extended time. A practice appearance Thursday or Friday would indicate he's trending towards being active for a Week 3 tilt against Chicago.