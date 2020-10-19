Oluokun collected six tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception during Sunday's 40-23 win against Minnesota.
Oluokun corralled the third of Kirk Cousins' three first-half interceptions, returning the ball 14 yards into Vikings territory to help set up a successful Younghoe Koo field-goal attempt nine plays later. The Yale product has been a difference-maker in his five appearances for Atlanta this season, as he is now tied with Deion Jones for a team-high 40 tackles. He also has four forced takeaways on the year, as the Falcons prepare to face a Lions offense Week 7 that committed one turnover during its 34-16 trouncing of Jacksonville on Sunday.
