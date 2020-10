Oluokon (oblique) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Oluokon joins Atlanta's extensive injury report after racking up eight tackles in Monday's loss to Green Bay. He was questionable heading into that game due to a hamstring injury, and while the linebacker is generally banged up, he's likely just getting a respite Wednesday after Monday's busy outing.