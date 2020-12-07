Oluokun registered 13 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 21-16 loss to New Orleans.

Though he was unable to register a sack for the third time in four games, the Yale product continues to excel in his first full season as a starter. After collecting 10 combined tackles over his preceding two games entering Sunday, Oluokun was capable of posting his third double-digit tackle showing of the 2020 campaign. His four forced fumbles remain second best in the NFL heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.

