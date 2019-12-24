Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Productive in limited activity
Oluokun recorded six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 24-12 win over the Jaguars.
Oluokun racked up a solid tackle count despite playing just 13 defensive snaps (21 percent), his lowest snap count since Week 8. The 24-year-old is set for his usual rotational role in Atlanta's linebacker corps during Week 17's season-finale in Tampa Bay.
