Oluokun (cramping) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The third-year linebacker made an immediate impact Week 2 by causing two first-quarter fumbles, including one on his former high school teammate, Ezekiel Elliott. Oluokun was seen loosening up on a stationary bike on the sideline late in the second quarter, but it remains to be seen if he will retake the field to begin the second half.