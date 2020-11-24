Oluokun collected five tackles and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

After initially being snubbed from the NFC's Pro Bowl ballot, Oluokun proved again in New Orleans why he should have had his name in consideration from the start. With another pivotal play, Oluokun has now recorded four combined forced fumbles and fumble recoveries on the 2020 campaign, adding one sack, an interception and three pass deflections. Having just surpassed his previous career high with his eighth start of the season, Oluokun is enjoying a breakout year playing in a more full-time capacity for the Falcons.