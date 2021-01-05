Oluokun collected seven tackles (four solo) and one QB hit during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Oluokun was a late addition to the NFC's Pro Bowl ballot, and one has to wonder why the 25-year-old wasn't included sooner. Though Oluokun ultimately was not given the nod for the annual distinction, he did break out with a career season consisting of a team-high 117 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pair of interceptions. The Falcons may have found a defensive cornerstone in the Yale standout, who blossomed into an all-around contributor during his first full season as a starter. The 2018 sixth-round pick enters his final year under contract as the Falcons ready to usher in a new general manager.