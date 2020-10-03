Oluokun (hamstring) was limited during Friday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Oluokun exited during the second quarter of Atlanta's Week 2 loss to the Cowboys because of cramping, and he ultimately proved unable to return to that contest. Prior to last week's loss to the Bears, Oluokun was capable of logging consecutive limited sessions late in the week, but he was deemed inactive for game-time. His status once again remains up in the air for an upcoming Monday night showdown against the Packers, but he will be afforded the extra day, at least, to better recuperate his body.
More News
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Out against Bears•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Out Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Shouldn't be out long•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Questionable to return•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Contributes in multiple areas•