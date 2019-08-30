Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Returns after three-week hiatus
Oluokun collected one tackle during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.
Oluokun returned from an oblique injury that had held him out of game action since Aug. 1, providing Atlanta with assurance that one of its central contributors to the front seven is back in the mix prior to Week 1. The former Yale Bulldog came in with tempered expectations as a sixth-round draft choice coming out of the Ivy League, but proved to be the real deal as the season wore on in 2018 -- starting six of Atlanta's final eight games and finishing three tackles behind De'Vondre Campbell for the team lead with 91.
More News
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Misses third consecutive exhibition•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Out with oblique strain•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Second-leading tackler in Week 17•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Second-leading tackler in loss•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Drawing praise from head coach•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Leads defense in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...