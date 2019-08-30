Oluokun collected one tackle during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.

Oluokun returned from an oblique injury that had held him out of game action since Aug. 1, providing Atlanta with assurance that one of its central contributors to the front seven is back in the mix prior to Week 1. The former Yale Bulldog came in with tempered expectations as a sixth-round draft choice coming out of the Ivy League, but proved to be the real deal as the season wore on in 2018 -- starting six of Atlanta's final eight games and finishing three tackles behind De'Vondre Campbell for the team lead with 91.

