Oluokun registered nine combined tackles during Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Ravens.

Oluokun has demonstrated an insatiable nose for the football of late, collecting 29 combined tackles over Atlanta's past three outings, and most recently snuffing out four plays for a gain of three or fewer yards during Sunday's loss to Baltimore. The sixth-round rookie has become a fixture in Atlanta's front seven as the season continues to wear on, fielding 77.4 percent of the defensive snaps over the Falcons' past four games, compared to a 50.8 percent snap share between Week 9 and Week 12. Upcoming Sunday afternoon he'll be tasked with containing Packers running back Aaron Jones, who has averaged an absurd 5.7 yards per carry on 112 attempts this season.

