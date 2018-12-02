Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Second-leading tackler in loss
Oluokun registered nine combined tackles during Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Ravens.
Oluokun has demonstrated an insatiable nose for the football of late, collecting 29 combined tackles over Atlanta's past three outings, and most recently snuffing out four plays for a gain of three or fewer yards during Sunday's loss to Baltimore. The sixth-round rookie has become a fixture in Atlanta's front seven as the season continues to wear on, fielding 77.4 percent of the defensive snaps over the Falcons' past four games, compared to a 50.8 percent snap share between Week 9 and Week 12. Upcoming Sunday afternoon he'll be tasked with containing Packers running back Aaron Jones, who has averaged an absurd 5.7 yards per carry on 112 attempts this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Drawing praise from head coach•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Team's leading tackler in Week 11•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Logs second career start•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Another impressive performance for Yale standout•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Filling in admirably at linebacker•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...