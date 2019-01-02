Oluokun collected seven tackles during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.

The 2018 sixth-round pick from Yale vastly exceeded expectations in his rookie campaign, starting in six of Atlanta's final eight games and finishing just three tackles behind De'Vondre Campbell for most on the team this season. With Duke Riley's persistent struggles throughout his first two years in the NFL, there is no more qualified candidate on the roster than Oluokun to start alongside Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell at linebacker in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories