Oluokun (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.
Oluokun remained a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he's slated to play in the Falcons' finale while attempting to extend his streak of six or more tackles to five games.
More News
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Limited in Wednesday's session•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Continues breakout campaign•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Sheds injury designation•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Managing practice reps•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Posts impressive tackle total•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Impressive 2020 campaign continues•