Oluokon (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Oluokon practiced fully Friday following a pair of limited sessions, clearing him to play in Week 14. He'll look to build on last week's standout performance against the Saints, when the outside linebacker played every snap on defense and led the Falcons with 13 tackles.
