Coach Dan Quinn doesn't believe Oluokun (undisclosed) has a long-term injury, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
Oluokun apparently left the game due to cramping, and the fact that Quinn reiterated that it wasn't serious is positive news. Wednesday's practice report will be more revealing, but Quinn is expected to provide another update before then.
More News
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Questionable to return•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Contributes in multiple areas•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Back from COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Slated to start in 2020•
-
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Numbers diminish in 2019•